Former Investment Quorum CEO Lee Robertson joins ClientsFirst

ClientsFirst, a specialist marketing agency for the financial services sector, has appointed Lee Robertson as its adviser to the board.

Robertson joins the Macclesfield-based agency following a ten-year period of working with some of the leading financial services firms in the UK.

Managing director of ClientsFirst, Jon Pittham, said: "I'm excited about what the next year holds for ClientsFirst especially with Lee on board.

"It felt like we had diluted our offering to financial services over the last couple of years as we expanded into the wider B2B and professional services market. I recognised it was time to make some changes and having known Lee for a number of years, it felt natural for him to be part of shaping that change."

Robertson was co-founder and CEO of wealth manager Investment Quorum, which he ran for 18 years until 2018, leaving the firm after a management buyout.

He then teamed up with ex Janus Henderson global head of marketing Rob Page to launch a financial services app called Octo Members Group.

The app was designed for the financial services community to connect, share and engage with each other.

The appointment comes as Pittham has decided to step back from ClientsFirst to launch Karman Digital, a separate agency aimed at helping leaders unleash the power of digital in their business.

Robertson added: "I am delighted to be joining the ClientsFirst team during this important period of transition for the agency. It is a great opportunity for me to use my past experience working at Investment Quorum to help refocus ClientsFirst within the FS sector and ensure the agency continues to build on the enviable reputation it has gained over the last 10 years."

He will work with the ClientsFirst team, helping shape and communicate the proposition both internally and externally in the sector.