The next frontier of diversity: Why it is time for the industry to recognise neurodiversity

Investment Week has always been incredibly passionate about diversity in all its forms, and in our view we have only succeeded in upping the ante in terms of helping to promote a more diverse asset management community over the past year.

It is always important, however, to never rest on one's laurels and feel as though you have "done enough".

And so, we have launched a new series in partnership with The Diversity Project covering an area that we have admittedly lacked coverage on until now: neurodiversity.

Inclusion for one and for all: Join the movement to bring about lasting change in the industry

The term itself was coined by sociologist Judy Singer in the late 1990s who, as somebody on the autism spectrum herself, became an advocate of fighting stigma, and promoting inclusion in schools and in the workplace.

This was based on her view that some brains simply work differently from others, and that the goal should be to embrace those with differences rather than "cure" them.

The term has since been embraced by the autism community and beyond, with a number of asset management firms having already taken measures to explore the benefits of neurodiversity.

In 2003, Goldman Sachs offered a four-week pilot work experience to somebody with Asperger's and, following its success, launched a formal internship initiative.

EY followed suit with a neurodiversity pilot in 2015, which focused specifically on hiring individuals on the autism spectrum. The firm found these neurodiverse employees offered a host of benefits, including precise terminology and the discouragement of other employees to use abstract language, as well as challenging the status quo and implementing more streamlined processes.

In 2016, Deutsche Bank UK launched a three-month internship programme alongside Autistica which was aimed specifically at autistic graduates, while in 2017 JP Morgan implemented a programme designed to hire people with neurodiverse conditions, which led to the employment of several hundred individuals over the following three years.

Not only have these companies reported that it has raised awareness and improved communication across their businesses, they said it has encouraged existing employees to disclose their conditions which, in turn, means they have been better able to accommodate their needs.

Recognition of the importance of neurodiversity is still very much in its infancy, however. In Investment Week's new series - the first of which you can read here - contributors will cover the positives and negatives of their working experience as neurodiverse members of the asset management industry, but will do so anonymously as many are yet to disclose their differences to their employees for fear of discrimination.

Elsewhere, this week's cover story is centred around CCLA Investment Management's harrowing Find It, Fix It, Prevent It report, which found some $18bn of goods imported to the UK every year are "very likely" to be produced via slave labour.

The asset management industry is starting to take a stand, with 56 groups representing more than £7trn of assets under management all engaging with the initiative.

On a lighter note, this week's Big Interview also explores company culture - specifically within Octopus Investments and CEO Ruth Handcock's desire to keep its entrepreneurial spirit alive and kicking.