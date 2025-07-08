HSBC names Hong Kong based Sami Abouzahr global head of investments and managed solutions

Also leads the bank’s Ultra High Net Worth Solutions Group

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

HSBC has appointed Sami Abouzahr as global head of investments and managed solutions, wealth and premier solutions, and lead of the the bank’s Ultra High Net Worth Solutions Group (USG).

Abouzahr has worked at HSBC for 15 years in his current stint, having joined in 2005 before a two-year hiatus where he worked at Halbis Captial Management in 2008. He subsequently rejoined the bank in 2010. Fundhouse hires Schroders Personal Wealth's Ranvir Ghag for investment analyst role He currently heads the firm's investments and managed solutions faction in Hong Kong and will continue to be based there in his new role. While his job title changed as of 1 July, Abouzahr will continue to lead his Hong Kong focused team until his successor is named "in due course".

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

