HSBC names Hong Kong based Sami Abouzahr global head of investments and managed solutions

HSBC has appointed Sami Abouzahr as global head of investments and managed solutions, wealth and premier solutions, and lead of the the bank’s Ultra High Net Worth Solutions Group (USG).
Abouzahr has worked at HSBC for 15 years in his current stint, having joined in 2005 before a two-year hiatus where he worked at Halbis Captial Management in 2008. He subsequently rejoined the bank in 2010. Fundhouse hires Schroders Personal Wealth's Ranvir Ghag for investment analyst role He currently heads the firm's investments and managed solutions faction in Hong Kong and will continue to be based there in his new role. While his job title changed as of 1 July, Abouzahr will continue to lead his Hong Kong focused team until his successor is named "in due course". Allfunds p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes