Former Investment Quorum CEO Lee Robertson joins ClientsFirst

People moves

Joins as adviser to the board

clock 13 April 2021 • 1 min read
Robertson and Page join industry figures to launch financial services app

Investment

Four senior industry professionals have teamed up to launch app

clock 11 September 2018 •
Ex-Investment Quorum CEO Robertson joins AiNED

Business roles

Stepped down following MBO

clock 15 August 2018 •
Investment Quorum's Petronella West becomes CEO after MBO: Robertson steps down

Advisory

'Fantastic ambassador'

clock 09 August 2018 •
Revealed: All the winners at the Professional Adviser Awards 2018

Advisory

Harpdsen and Premier multiple winners

clock 09 February 2018 •
