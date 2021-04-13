Recovery is in the air: Jitters for the future remain, but market rebound has a spring in its step

"Spring is nature's way of saying: 'Let's party!" – Robin Williams.

Spring is the time of year when nature comes alive; flowers start to bloom, animals awaken and temperatures slowly rise.

Similarly having been in hibernation for months, the question is whether UK consumers will re-emerge feeling rejuvenated, start spending and we will see an economic-style spring?

Retailers, restaurateurs and pub landlords will be hoping so as they open their doors again.

The International Monetary Fund is certainly forecasting an economic bounce. It has upgraded its growth estimates for the UK to 5.3% this year and 5.1% in 2022.

This follows last year's Covid-19 driven contraction of 9.9% which was the worst among G7 countries.

Stimulating recovery through green investments

The IMF has also raised its global growth projections to 6% and 4.4%. It also suggests the economic hangover from the pandemic will not be as bad as the aftermath of the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

The improving picture is, in part, due to enormous fiscal measures, for example US President Joe Biden's $1.9trn stimulus package, combined with the roll-out of vaccination programmes across the globe.

On the latter point, the IMF has warned the differing speed and success of programmes would lead to some divergence in growth rates around the world.

Overall, the IMF's outlook gives reason for cautious optimism. I stress cautious as it is still early days.

Investors only need to look at the diverging fortunes of Chile and Israel - both of which have two of the best vaccination rates in the world. As Israel's economy opens up, Chile is currently facing a second Covid wave.

Also, Covid-19 has resulted in a significant change in the economic landscape. For example over the past year, people - not everyone, it has to be said - have been putting money aside for a combination of reasons, including the fact restrictions have prevented them from spending money on nights out and holidays.

In 2020, the UK's savings ratio - gross savings as a proportion of disposable income - averaged 16%, having stood at 7% in 2019. In monetary terms, this equates to around £240bn versus £100bn.

It would be premature to assume that this cash pile will be immediately drawn down and spent.

Yes, the vaccine has been successfully rolled out and restrictions are gradually being lifted, but people are still understandably nervous about what the future may hold.

Room for growth: The real estate winners and losers of the vaccine roll-out

Unless there is a sharp spike in infection rates bringing about a change in government policy, people will return to the high street, will dine out and will go to music and sporting events in the weeks and months ahead. This is good news for many businesses and will help fuel economic growth.

But people are likely to remain prudent and retain some of the extra money they have managed to store up over the last year.

At the moment, the vast majority of this cash is in bank accounts accruing little given where interest rates are.

Advisers and asset managers have a role here helping individuals invest this money. The onus was already shifting from government/employer to the individual to build a pension pot for retirement; coronavirus has re-emphasised the importance of financial planning to many people.

From an investment perspective, risk assets - equities and private market opportunities - continue to be attractive on a selective basis given valuations. But there will certainly be bumps on the path to recovery so a diversified portfolio and long-term mindset is required.

It may be too early to party as Robin Williams suggests, but spring is in the air, seeds are being planted and new life is emerging. All signs to at least raise a glass to.

Martin Gilbert is co-founder and former CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management