Investment Quorum
Ex-Investment Quorum CEO Robertson joins AiNED
Stepped down following MBO
Investment Quorum's Petronella West becomes CEO after MBO: Robertson steps down
'Fantastic ambassador'
Valentine's Special: Selectors reveal their longest fund courtships
Train, Findlay and Lawson among the names
Love at first sight: Which mandates are on fund selectors' radars for 2017?
Valentine's Day special
Wealth managers: Service will be key to success of 'sleeping giant' Barclays' D2C plans
Reaction to Barclays D2C platform plans
SCM Direct, JH&P and Investment Quorum: Spear's 500 top wealth management professionals unveiled
2016 edition of The Spear's 500
Is this 'the beginning of the end' for multi-decade bond bull run?
Gilt yields returned to pre-referendum levels
Fund selectors: The challenges facing younger managers in 'supranormal' times
IW launches Managers to Watch series
The blurring of the lines between fund and wealth managers
Neptune to launch a wealth arm
Specialist property trusts buck outflows trend in first half of 2016
Yield-hungry investors have been flocking to specialist property trusts this year, against a backdrop of falling demand for more generalist property funds.
Stewart Investors changes: Buyers avoid 'knee-jerk reaction' but new managers 'have something to prove'
Following changes revealed this morning
Should wealth managers and providers fear a Brexit?
Should investors fear a Brexit?
Greece is the word: Could a default spark complete economic derailment?
Global economic growth could be described as modest at best, so the implications of Greece defaulting on its debt and potentially exiting the EU do not bear thinking about, says Investment Quorum's Peter Lowman.
Fund picks to navigate currency wars and central bank bombshells
Investment Quorum has unveiled a series of funds it is backing to navigate currency wars and unpredictable central bank action in 2015, said the group's CIO Peter Lowman.
Did the Swiss franc just become the new Deutschemark?
Did the Swiss franc just become the new Deutschemark?
Geopolitical risk and currency wars: The main risks to investors in 2015?
Beware currency wars in 2015
How wealth managers are building their global equity exposure
Jenny Cosgrave talks to three wealth managers about their top fund picks.
Revealed: Wealth managers' top fund picks for 2013
FUND MANAGER VIEWS
The Big Question: Are global defensive stocks now too expensive?
With investors worried about global growth, and 'safe-haven' government bonds yielding near record-low amounts, investors have piled into 'defensive' stocks, but are they just too pricey now? Below, experts give their views.
The Big Question: Are you adding to your Europe exposure and how?
THE BIQ QUESTION
Revealed: Wealth managers' Woolnough alternatives
WEALTH MANAGERS
Wealth managers respond to 'overly cautious' criticism
WEALTH MANAGERS