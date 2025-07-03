Allfunds poaches Daniel Jesus Alonso from Morgan Stanley for head of US role

Allfunds holds around €1.5trn in AUA

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Wealth management platform Allfunds has appointed Daniel Jesus Alonso as its head of US.

Based in Miami, Alonso joins from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he most recently served as head of international wealth management, product development. He holds nearly two decades of experience in the sector and has worked in capital markets, alternatives and both traditional and advisory investment solutions. Allfunds founder and CEO to step down Gianluca Renzini, chief commercial officer for Allfunds, said: "[Alonso's] extensive experience in international wealth management and deep understanding of the US offshore market make him the ideal leader to drive our growth st...

