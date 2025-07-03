Allfunds poaches Daniel Jesus Alonso from Morgan Stanley for head of US role

Wealth management platform Allfunds has appointed Daniel Jesus Alonso as its head of US.
Based in Miami, Alonso joins from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he most recently served as head of international wealth management, product development. He holds nearly two decades of experience in the sector and has worked in capital markets, alternatives and both traditional and advisory investment solutions. Allfunds founder and CEO to step down Gianluca Renzini, chief commercial officer for Allfunds, said: "[Alonso's] extensive experience in international wealth management and deep understanding of the US offshore market make him the ideal leader to drive our growth st...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes