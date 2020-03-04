UK
Revealed: The coronavirus precautions put in place by the UK's asset managers
Q4 results round-up: Alliance Trust reports NAV total return of 23% in 2019 as discount narrows
Hargreaves: My sale of HL shares was purely serendipitous
Vanguard life strats rocket to top much-changed Consistent 50
Wells Fargo AM hires five in continued European expansion
Calm before the storm: Investors pour £4.2bn into UK funds before virus panic
Update: Pollen Street Secured Lending threatens PSC with legal action
River & Mercantile's Lough looks to 'the rubbish tip' for value opportunities
Sanlam UK hires new portfolio manager
The Big Question: What can Andrew Bailey do to make the Bank of England a more open and diverse place to work?
Value for money assessments to drive more consolidation
FCA's Megan Butler: Regulator faces 'struggle' to achieve diversity at senior levels
Q4 2019 results round-up: LGIM AUM up 18%
FCA reveals extent of '10% rule' breaches - reports
FCA's Megan Butler: Gender diversity progressing but 'sector still lagging'
Women in Investment Festival 2020 - morning highlights
Structured product performance analysis tool launched for advisers
Royal London names investment committee chair
The funds hit by the coronavirus sell-off
The long climb: Asset managers 'have work to do' before fund objectives are useful for investors
Why investors in the UK should keep faith in equities
Accountability: The core questions absolute return funds must answer
UK equities: What the 'first stage of Brexit clarity' means for investors
Following the Conservatives' victory in last year's General Election, the UK has left the EU and, according to current plans, entered a transition period until the end of 2020.
Brexit Blog: Boris Johnson threatens to walk from EU negotiations
