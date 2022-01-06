TwentyFour AM funds given clean bill of health by Square Mile

Given that Holman and Hayward are both founding partners of the company, Square Mile does not anticipate the impact of these changes to be significant.

"From a fund perspective, the TwentyFour Strategic Income fund will now benefit from Mark Holman's focus on investment management. While the TwentyFour Monument Bond fund will lose much of Ben Hayward's direct input, it is managed with a team approach across 11 investment managers, three of whom are partners in the firm. Square Mile therefore anticipates any impact on the fund to be manageable," the analysts said.

Square Mile removes Artemis funds ratings following senior departures

In its December round-up, Square Mile Academy also brought back Invesco Distribution fund to the fold, with the rating being reintroduced.

The A rated portfolio had been suspended from the Academy following the news that bond heavyweights Paul Causer and Paul Read would retire as co-heads of the Henley fixed interest team. The analysts now believe that the fund's lead manager Edward Craven is well placed to run the strategy in future.

"Square Mile is reassured that, despite Mr Craven's relatively limited fund management experience, there will be significant continuity in his approach which draws heavily on the resources of the impressive Henley-based fixed income team, as well as the wider business."

Overall, the last month of 2021 saw four new ratings, including three new Responsible ratings, one rating reinstated, six ratings retained and two ratings removed.

Jupiter Merlin Conservative Portfolio was awarded an AA Rating, FSSA Japan Focus fund was given a Responsible A rating while the L&G Future World ESG UK Index & L&G Future World ESG Developed Index funds secured Responsible Recommended ratings.

Alongside TwentyFour Asset Management four ratings, LF Majedie UK Equity fund kept its A rating, as did the ASI Global Smaller Companies fund.

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

Threadneedle UK fund lost its A rating as Square Mile's analysts considered this to be a ‘core' strategy which seeks to remain competitive across a range of market conditions.

"However, it has experienced a prolonged period of disappointing returns relative to its benchmark, resulting in the analysts' conviction falling to a level where it cannot justify its place in the Academy of Funds."

Similarly, Ashmore Emerging Markets Short Duration fund A rating was removed as the strategy "has experienced a challenging period of performance in recent years, which has been driven by disappointing credit selection."

"The fund's lacklustre return profile and subsequent decline in assets means that Square Mile's analysts no longer have sufficient conviction to maintain the fund's rating."