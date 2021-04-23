new appointment
PineBridge targets ESG with appointment of corporate responsibility head
Kate Faraday takes on new role
UBS AM names Rabenou head of ESG investment strategies for REPM
Role to cover real estate and agriculture
M&G appoints new managers in reshuffle of UK equity management teams
Two funds affected
Marlborough Group restructure sees Goodall take top role
Combining £6bn of AUM
Principal hires ASI's Norrie as new regional CEO and Europe head of distribution
Role based in London
Invesco hires EMEA diversity and inclusion manager from CFA Institute
Devvya Sharma joins firm
Sarasin & Partners expands in the Midlands with new hire
Matthew Carter joins as regional business development manager
AssetCo seeks AIM capital raise as Gilbert named chairman
Peter McKellar and Tudor Davies to join board
Brown Advisory hires trio to lead new global sustainable fixed income team
Chris Diaz, Ryan Myerberg and Colby Stilson
Victory Hill Capital Group hires Norman Huber to investment team
Brings energy and infrastructure expertise
Aviva Investors appoints from ASI for new UK head of wealth role
Talvinder Mann to join
Nuveen's agricultural asset management arm strengthens global ESG capabilities
New head of sustainability for Westchester Group
State Street boosts alternatives business with new regional segment head in EMEA
Vincent Georgel-O'Reilly will report to Paul Fleming
Royal London Asset Management names Hans Georgeson as new CEO
Andrew Carter to retire at the end of June
Rathbone Greenbank Investments names collectives analyst
Saleem Shivji joins from RepRisk
Quilter Investors hires multi-asset ESG fund analyst
Marcus Cave joins from PwC
Hargreaves Lansdown hires new head of government affairs
Anne Fairweather joins from Nationwide
Comgest appointed to SJP Japan in shift to multi-manager approach
Adding quality growth style to NVI's value approach
Baroness Helena Morrissey to join AJ Bell as NED and chair designate
Will step down from St James's Place board
Lombard Odier IM hires Raj Davé to launch special situations strategy
Joins 1798 Alternatives team
Alderwood Capital appoints ex-BNY Mellon director amid senior hires
Ryan Sinnott joins as investment partner
Seilern IM hires ex-Jupiter veteran Louis Wood
Head of UK wholesale distribution
HSBC AM hires head of ETF strategy from Invesco
Dominic Clabby to be based in London
Janus Henderson's Page joins GAM as head of marketing and client experience
Due to move on 22 March