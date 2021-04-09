Jonathan Golan joins Man GLG as portfolio manager

Jonathan Golan will join the firm in July and report directly to Man GLG's CEO

Jonathan Golan, the former manager of the £1.2bn Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond fund who recently left the firm after eight years, is joining Man GLG's credit team as a portfolio manager, Investment Week has learned.

With almost a decade of experience investing in fixed income, Golan will initially be responsible for managing a strategy focusing on corporate bonds and separately, a new dynamic bond strategy.

He will join the firm in July 2021 and be based in London, reporting directly to Man GLG CEO Teun Johnston.

Golan joins Man GLG from Schroders, where he most recently served as lead fund manager of the Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond and Schroder Strategic Bond funds, managing client assets across sterling corporate bonds and global credit.

Sterling Corporate Bond PM Golan to exit Schroders after eight years

Teun Johnston, CEO of Man GLG, said: "Jonathan has an established track record of delivering award-winning and top performing sterling corporate bond and income-oriented strategies, which we believe will be well-suited to the needs of our clients in the continued low interest rate environment.

"At Man GLG, we seek to grow by identifying and adding exceptional talent and Jonathan is no exception.

"Expanding our credit team, both in terms of talent and our range of strategies for clients, has been a focus for Man GLG for some time now, and we believe Jonathan will make a fantastic addition. We are delighted to have him join us."

Man GLG's Dixon eyes end to UK 'pariah status' as income fund AUM doubles

Golan added: "I look forward to joining Man GLG to build a series of corporate bond focused strategies, as well as the new dynamic bond strategy. I am excited by Man GLG's emphasis on delivering alpha for clients and Man Group's broader data and technology platform.

"My focus will continue to be on rigorous research and bottom-up security selection with the aim of achieving industry leading returns."

As at 31 December 2020, Man GLG had $30.4bn in funds under management.