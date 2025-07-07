Fundhouse hires Schroders Personal Wealth's Ranvir Ghag for investment analyst role

Previously at Lloyds Banking Group

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Investment firm Fundhouse has hired Schroders Personal Wealth’s Ranvir Ghag as an investment analyst.

Ghag joins following almost nine years in the industry, beginning as an analyst at Lloyds Banking Group, where he then became an associate director in the equity investments team. In January 2020, he left to join Schroders Personal Wealth as a manager research analyst, before being promoted to senior investment analyst in June last year.  Mercer to take over Fundhouse and strengthen UK wealth management presence At Fundhouse, which is due to be taken over by Mercer later this year, Ghag will specialise on manager research, a fundamental aspect of Fundhouse's consulting services and...

