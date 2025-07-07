Fundhouse hires Schroders Personal Wealth's Ranvir Ghag for investment analyst role

Investment firm Fundhouse has hired Schroders Personal Wealth’s Ranvir Ghag as an investment analyst.
Ghag joins following almost nine years in the industry, beginning as an analyst at Lloyds Banking Group, where he then became an associate director in the equity investments team. In January 2020, he left to join Schroders Personal Wealth as a manager research analyst, before being promoted to senior investment analyst in June last year. Mercer to take over Fundhouse and strengthen UK wealth management presence At Fundhouse, which is due to be taken over by Mercer later this year, Ghag will specialise on manager research, a fundamental aspect of Fundhouse's consulting services and...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes