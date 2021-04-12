Mark Harries joins Square Mile as CIO as Broomer steps down

Ravenscroft's Mark Harries has joined Square Mile under the newly-created role of chief investment officer, Investment Week can reveal.

Harries, who was previously managing director and head of investment at Ravenscroft, will take responsibility for developing Square Mile's investment management services and will oversee the portfolio management team.

He will also have a key role in assisting with new business generation and engaging with both existing and potential clients. He will report to CEO Richard Romer-Lee.

"Mark has a very similar investment approach to the one that we have adopted on behalf of our clients, and which matches the clients with whom we work," Romer-Lee told Investment Week.

"It is about having a long-term focus, being very client-oriented and understanding how private clients think, as well as focusing on capital preservation and being able to grow capital in real terms.

"Mark also believes in using the fund managers who run the funds that underlie the portfolio to deliver the returns we expect. This of course fits in with the structure of the Square Mile research team, which is great for him because he wants to use that input."

Prior to his time at Ravenscroft, where he established the firm's UK business, Harries was investment director and head of manager selection at Aberdeen Asset Management, where he managed and advised on a book of £15bn of assets across portfolios of funds, manager-of-manager mandates and risk-rated fund-of-funds.

He has also been an investment director and head of multi-manager at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, and was a director and head of multi-manager at Cazenove Capital Management, where he launched the first ever multi-asset multi-manager fund in 2005.

Romer-Lee said: "I have known Mark for over 20 years. We went through a recruitment process, and Mark was the outstanding candidate.

"It helps that we know him because clearly the culture of the business is so important. We have no doubt that Mark has all the right values from a cultural perspective, and also in terms of the investment philosophy and process itself."

The decision to hire a CIO for the first time comes three months after Square Mile appointed Martyn Cuff for the inaugural role of CFO and COO. Over the past year alone, the firm has hired eight new employees in total, including Sally Boyle as business development director and Jake Moeller as senior investment consultant.

"We have been going as a business for just over seven years, and we started off with nothing," Romer-Lee continued. "We now have 42 members of staff, many more clients, and the business is becoming more complex.

"Because we are looking after a greater number of clients who need our help in a broader variety of ways, we created the new role of CIO to help us grow the business, and represent the investment side of doing so."