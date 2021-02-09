First Sentier launches infrastructure fund with emphasis on sustainable development

First Sentier Investors has launched the Responsible Listed Infrastructure fund in its UK-domiciled fund range, investing in global listed infrastructure stocks that are "actively contributing" to sustainable development.

The new fund, which will be managed from Sydney by Rebecca Myatt, is designed to meet the increasing demand First Sentier Investors has seen for inflation-protected income and stable capital growth offered by listed infrastructure.

First Sentier eyes 'remedial action' on poor value funds

First Sentier Investors said the fund seeks to invest in companies that can contribute towards or benefit from the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The process involves analysis of each stock's approach to ESG issues, and the fund will invest in sectors such as utilities, toll roads, passenger and freight rail, airports, mobile towers and data centres.

Myatt said: "It is our view that infrastructure companies are leading a global shift to cleaner energy, next-generation transport networks and increasing mobile connectivity.

"Infrastructure assets are large scale, long life, tangible assets that have significant environmental footprints and social licenses to operate."

The First Sentier Responsible Listed Infrastructure fund was first launched into the firm's Dublin-domiciled range in December 2017 and has recently reached its three-year track record.

First State rebrands following acquisition

Graham Fox, head of distribution, UK and Europe at First Sentier Investors, said: "We are pleased to be able to offer UK investors the stability and predictable nature of infrastructure assets through this new fund, with the knowledge that the underlying portfolio of stocks are contributing to global sustainable development."