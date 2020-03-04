Funds
Vanguard life strats rocket to top much-changed Consistent 50
Weekly review of the best performing funds
Fund picks for 2020 - Short duration, value and a potential Brexit bounce
Which products should investors go for?
Will fund sales bounce be short lived?
Trade wars and Brexit could hamper recovery
Fund sales bounce back in Q2 as investors flock to fixed income
Rotation into fixed income
Jupiter's Formica hopes Darwall stays as it looks to attract further talent
Looking to add new strategies
Quilter adds five funds to Cirilium range
Cuts fees on passive portfolios
M&G launches ESG emerging markets corporate bond fund
Managed by Charles de Quinsonas
Morningstar: Investors exit Woodford Income Focus in June
Fallout from fund suspension continues
Parkwalk Advisors' Hopkins: The key developments in growing EIS sector
Part of Investment Week's Tax Efficiency Awards series
JPMAM's revamp of American Investment Trust: How does the portfolio look now?
Exploring the effects of shake-up
BMO GAM FundWatch: Central bank 'comfort blanket' helps fund performance
quality growth equity and long-duration bonds dominate
Property sector doubles cash amid industry's liquidity crisis
Political uncertainty causing concerns
MSCI broadens ESG coverage in a move to increase transparency
New ratings for 32,000 funds and ETFs
Tax Efficiency Awards Winner Q&A: Daniel Rodwell
Winner of Education Initiative of the Year
How to invest in absolute return sector funds in falling markets
Is the decade-long bull market coming to an end?
UK equity funds see first monthly inflows in two years
Poor month for equity fund sales overall
Update: Woodford calls Equity Income fund's transparency 'damaging' as fund suspension continues
Working 'day and night' on strategy
Beaufort Investment launches multi-asset blend funds
‘This is the next step in our evolution’
Canada Life Investments launches monthly income fund
Multi-asset solution
FCA urged to reform liquidity definition in wake of fund crises
Prompted by Woodford fund suspension
BMO GAM's Niven: Investors need to look beyond the yield curve
Recession 'not on the horizon in the next year', manager argues
Cavendish AM restructures fund management team
Mumford gets co-manager
Investment Association readies 'long-term asset fund' proposals - reports
Looks to tackle liquidity issues with retail funds structure
FCA grilled platforms on asset freezes in March before Woodford saga
Consulted on fund illiquidity