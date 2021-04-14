UN SDG
AXA IM rebrands fund to broaden social progress mandate
New social progress vehicle to cover wider remit
First Sentier launches infrastructure fund with emphasis on sustainable development
Focus on companies contributing to UN SDGs
Nomura AM and American Century Investments launch Advanced Medical Impact fund
Aligned with US SDG three
ASI expands sustainable development fund range with EM launch
Targets attractive return alongside positive societal impact
Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards finalist interview: GIB Global ESG-Plus
Catching up with this year's finalists
LGIM expands thematic offering with Clean Energy ETF
Targeting companies aligned with UN sustainable goals
Specialist investment firm Victory Hill Capital Group launches
Investments will support UN's SDGs
Private and institutional investors must step up in the race to achieve Agenda 2030
Climate emergency calls for greater financial backing
AXA IM to donate 5% of impact funds' management fees to charities
€500,000 also to be donated to Access to Medicine Foundation