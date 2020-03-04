fund launch
Philip Rodrigs returns to investing with Raynar Portfolio Management
Ex-River & Mercantile manager back with new boutique offering
Lazard launches EM managed volatility fund
Targets 20%-30% lower risk than average
Goldman Sachs AM launches environmental impact equity fund
'Five key drivers' of returns
Cybersecurity and cannabis ETFs launched by former LGIM team
First launches from Rize ETF
Credit Suisse returns to ETF market with three launches
Three new ETFs
Franklin Templeton unveils multi-asset fund in first NURS launch
Franklin Global Targeted Strategies
Morgan Stanley IM launches long-term emerging market fund
Developing Opportunity fund
BlackRock launches global unconstrained equity fund
Focus on long-term investing
VitalityInvest launches multi-manager fund range
New partnership with SEI
HANetf and Purpose Investments partner for first European cannabis ETF
Focus on medical cannabis
MFS IM launches global 'contrarian' value fund
Managed by Anne-Christine Farstad
Cazenove Capital launches five sustainable model portfolios
Latest offering to be added to model portfolio service
Value Partners launches all-China fund for UK investors
Will invest in onshore and offshore stocks
Schroders launches private equity fund
Focus on non-publicly listed companies
HSBC GAM unveils China A-shares fund
High-conviction portfolio of 40 to 80 stocks
Aviva Investors launches climate transition fund
Investing in European equities
Rathbones to release High Quality Bond fund to broader UK market
Managed by Noelle Cazalis
Jupiter adds flexible macro strategy to multi-asset range
Unconstrained multi-asset fund managed by Talib Sheikh
Quilter adds five funds to Cirilium range
Cuts fees on passive portfolios
JPMAM launches pair of multi-factor ETFs
UCITS vehicles
First State to launch China A Shares UCITS fund
Wider access for European investors
Candriam launches climate action fund
To mark World Environment Day