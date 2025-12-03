BNY Global High Yield Bond fund fails value assessment for a third time

Global multi-strategy fund also red flagged

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The BNY Mellon Global High Yield Bond fund was red flagged for the third year in the annual Assessment of Value (AoV), again, due to medium-term underperformance and costs. This was in spite of an improvement in performance over the past year.

Trustpilot