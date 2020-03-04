ESG
FCA eyes greater climate disclosures for listed firms
Follows work of TCFD
ESG Blog: Retail sustainable fund inflows hit fresh record
Round-up of ESG coverage
FCA's Megan Butler: Gender diversity progressing but 'sector still lagging'
Women in Investment Festival
Fidelity launches reduced carbon bond fund
Seeks "genuine impact" on reducing emissions
Comgest launches fossil fuel 'zero tolerance' EM fund
Adopting 'formal exclusions regarding fossil fuel exposure'
Amundi's CPR AM launches social impact global equity fund
Targets 'socially aware companies'
JPMAAM launches sustainable long/short fund
Targeting the "winners and losers" of sustainable investment themes
Jupiter AM adds to fossil fuel transition pressure on Barclays
Will vote on shareholder resolution at 7 May AGM
NEDs: Devil might be in the detail
Why industry needs to take non-executive directors more seriously
RLAM launches global sustainable equity fund
George Crowdy joins from Janus Henderson
HSBC UK unveils multi-asset funds shortlist
20 products selected
Cycle? What cycle? Reviewing the Fidelity Analyst Survey 2020
Results show 'mixed picture'
BlackRock tracker takes bulk of £1.3bn sustainable allocations
Morningstar sees 'building investor interest' in ESG space in January data
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with BMO Responsible Global Equity fund lead manager Jamie Jenkins
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
GDIM launches three new ethical investment model portfolios
Cautious, Moderately Aggressive and Aggressive portfolios
Expect volatility as shocks arise from various sources
In a world of slow yet steady, non-inflationary economic growth, interest rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels over the medium term.
AXA IM assets hit £670bn amid strong 2019 inflows
Net inflows of £10.9bn
A tale of two markets: The case for neglected energy stocks
How to reignite a sector slowly losing its way
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Navigating the 'riskiest portion' of the US high yield market
Low probability of US 2020 recession
Pictet's Diana: Holdings must be more than 'good citizens'
Companies must make good on ESG promises, manager argues
Goldman Sachs AM launches environmental impact equity fund
'Five key drivers' of returns
Three trust picks for ESG portfolios
Which products get the green light from investors?