fund launches
Fidelity launches reduced carbon bond fund
Seeks "genuine impact" on reducing emissions
Man GLG launches long/short US equity fund under Corcell and Robarts
The GLG US Absolute Alpha Stratey UCITS fund
Amundi's CPR AM launches social impact global equity fund
Targets 'socially aware companies'
WisdomTree launches battery ETF
TER of 0.4%
Jupiter launches European small-cap fund for Heslop
'Exciting sector'
What does the future hold for investment trust activism?
First 'activist' product due for flotation
eToro launches DividendGrowth portfolio
Minimum investment of $2,000
Wellington launches 'best ideas' passive-blend US equity fund
Managed by Stephen Mortimer
Cybersecurity and cannabis ETFs launched by former LGIM team
First launches from Rize ETF
The Royal Mint lists physically backed Gold ETC
Securities can be redeemed for physical gold
Natixis affiliate unveils fourth thematic fund
Investing in 'subscription economy'
First Trust launches low volatility value ETF
Tracks the Value Line Dividend index
JPMAM debuts fixed income multi-factor ETF in Europe
TER of 0.35%
Neuberger Berman launches Global High Yield Sustainable Action fund
Targets corporate credit securities that meet sustainable investment criteria
Credit Suisse returns to ETF market with three launches
Three new ETFs
Franklin Templeton unveils multi-asset fund in first NURS launch
Franklin Global Targeted Strategies
Morgan Stanley IM launches long-term emerging market fund
Developing Opportunity fund
BNY Mellon IM's Newton launches sustainable global bond fund
Expands sustainable range
ValuAnalysis launches fund for 'under-appreciated' stocks
Founders commit $10m seed capital
BlackRock launches global unconstrained equity fund
Focus on long-term investing
VitalityInvest launches multi-manager fund range
New partnership with SEI