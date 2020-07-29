First State rebrands following acquisition

First State Investments is set to rebrand as First Sentier Investors from 22 September, following its August 2019 acquisition by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group subsidiary Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB).

First Sentier Investors is already the brand name for the firm in Australia, where it was formerly known as Colonial First State Global Asset Management, and the rebrand will result in no change to the business's investment teams or investment process.

Mitsubishi UFJ completes acquisition of First State Investments

CEO of First Sentier Investors Mark Steinberg explained the name change "reflects our desire to be a unified global business", with the brand name reflecting the firm's "heritage and ongoing purpose".

He added: "‘First' references our strong and successful heritage as First State Investments, while the word ‘Sentier' means path - which reflects our commitment to creating our own way forward, thinking about the future and investing responsibly over the long term for the benefit of our clients and the communities in which we invest."

First State appoints first global head of distribution

Global director of corporate development and managing director for EMEA Chris Turpin said: "We are a global business so it makes sense that we have a global brand name.

"This is a very positive step forward that enables us to operate under a consistent brand name around the world as we continue to support our global client base. We will continue to offer a comprehensive suite of active investment capabilities across asset classes.

"All our investment teams - whether in-house or individually branded - will continue to operate with discrete investment autonomy and with the shared purpose of delivering sustainable investment returns for our clients."