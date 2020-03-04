Sustainable investment
FCA eyes greater climate disclosures for listed firms
Follows work of TCFD
ESG Blog: Retail sustainable fund inflows hit fresh record
Round-up of ESG coverage
Fidelity launches reduced carbon bond fund
Seeks "genuine impact" on reducing emissions
Comgest launches fossil fuel 'zero tolerance' EM fund
Adopting 'formal exclusions regarding fossil fuel exposure'
Amundi's CPR AM launches social impact global equity fund
Targets 'socially aware companies'
JPMAAM launches sustainable long/short fund
Targeting the "winners and losers" of sustainable investment themes
Jupiter AM adds to fossil fuel transition pressure on Barclays
Will vote on shareholder resolution at 7 May AGM
WisdomTree launches battery ETF
TER of 0.4%
BlackRock tracker takes bulk of £1.3bn sustainable allocations
Morningstar sees 'building investor interest' in ESG space in January data
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with BMO Responsible Global Equity fund lead manager Jamie Jenkins
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
GDIM launches three new ethical investment model portfolios
Cautious, Moderately Aggressive and Aggressive portfolios
Rathbones UTM reports 74% rise in inflows in 2019
'Exceptional' year for RUTM
Goldman Sachs AM launches environmental impact equity fund
'Five key drivers' of returns
Three trust picks for ESG portfolios
Which products get the green light from investors?
Growing appetite for ETFs: The trends to look out for in 2020
Fixed income and ESG strategies
Investing responsibly has to be more than putting lipstick on pigs
New 'value versus growth' debate
The Big Question: What would investors like to see from the Chancellor's Budget on 11 March?
First Budget following Tories' landslide election win
Where do DFMs sit in the ESG equation?
'Public showing interest in ESG'
Neuberger Berman launches Global High Yield Sustainable Action fund
Targets corporate credit securities that meet sustainable investment criteria
IW's 25th anniversary: From data to diversity - the changing face of the industry
The evolution of asset management since 1995
The catalysts for a US manufacturing recovery
In the US, one exciting opportunity is in sustainable packaging, where volumes are moving meaningfully toward aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable and should have a lower overall life cycle impact compared to plastic.
Spotlight firmly focused on ESG space in 2020
A bumper year of events ahead promoting sustainable investment
BNY Mellon IM's Newton launches sustainable global bond fund
Expands sustainable range