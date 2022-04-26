ESG ETFs will take 'a larger share of inflows' from European investors in 2022

Tabula Investment Management research

Research conducted among 100 European investors
European investors intend to significantly grow their allocations to ESG exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2022, as the EU’s Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) is increasingly used to inform investment decisions, new research found.

A survey by Tabula Investment Management, conducted among professional investors who collectively manage $145bn, revealed a 42% year-on-year increase in those who expect to "significantly allocate" new investments - defined as by 30% or more - into ESG-focused ETFs.

The survey findings revealed that 57% of investors expect to allocate between 30% and 50% of new investment in ETFs into ESG-focused vehicles, up from 33% actually allocated in 2021.

Meanwhile, 14% signalled they intend to allocate more than 50% into ESG ETFs this year, down from 17% last year.

HM Treasury launches UK Transition Plan Taskforce

Over half of the 100 investors surveyed across countries including France, Germany, Italy and the UK, said they use SFDR articles to inform their ETF investment decision-making.

Among those surveyed, 28% plan to allocate between 10% and 30% to ESG ETFs in 2022, compared to 34% whose allocation fell into this percentage in 2021.

An analysis by Tabula revealed that in 2021, net new assets for Article 8 and 9 European ETPs doubled compared to the prior year.

Michael John Lytle, CEO of Tabula, said: "Our research shows that ESG-focused ETFs are increasingly taking a larger share of inflows and we believe this trend will grow."

