ESG

Responsible funds account for two thirds of flows in September, IA data reveals

£1.6bn invested

clock 04 November 2021 • 2 min read
People moves

Dimensional appoints new responsible investment heads

Jim Whittington will replace Joe Chi who retires at end of year

clock 28 October 2021 • 1 min read
UK

Royal London partners with Square Mile to educate on responsible investment

The companies hope to ‘cut through jargon’

clock 15 October 2021 • 1 min read
People moves

Aegon AM expands responsible investment team with triple hire

Brings team to 17 specialists

clock 13 October 2021 • 1 min read
ESG

IA fund flows: Investors pile £1bn into responsible funds for seventh consecutive month

Investors have invested more than £1bn in responsible investment funds for the seventh month in a row, as retail fund flows hit £5.3bn in August.

clock 07 October 2021 • 1 min read
People moves

BNY Mellon IM taps Lombard Odier IM for responsible strategy head

Kristina Church to join the $2.3trn firm

clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
ESG

Credit and equity managers lack meaningful engagement on ESG issues

Key failings despite general progress

clock 28 September 2021 • 2 min read
Industry

Investment management AUM grows to £9.4trn despite tumultuous 2020

Investment Association reports an 11% growth

clock 23 September 2021 • 3 min read
ESG

Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Oliver Oehri of FE fundinfo

Fund selector insights into sustainable investing

clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
ESG

Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Amanda Sillars of Jupiter

Fund selector insights into sustainable investing

clock 21 September 2021 • 1 min read
