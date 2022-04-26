Aegon UK to invest £3bn in new BlackRock ESG index range across default funds

Aegon UK has committed to make its default pension funds carbon net zero by 2050

Along with a BlackRock ESG fixed income index fund, the range will become underlying funds for the Aegon Workplace Default fund, taking its ESG exposure from 30% to 60% for investors still in the growth stage of accruing funds for retirement, and will increase to 40% for those in retirement.

Aegon worked with BlackRock on the range of six iShares ESG equity index funds which track newly-launched Morningstar ESG Enhanced indices, covering regional and country-specific exposures.

Aegon Property Income fourth distribution due late April

The new indices have an explicit 30% decarbonisation target relative to their parent indices and apply a set of ten exclusionary screens to limit exposure to "controversial" companies, with securities reweighted to favour those with stronger ESG attributes.

While a number of other Aegon default fund options will also start to use the new BlackRock funds, it confirmed that fund charges, risk appetites and performance expectations will remain unchanged.

Aegon UK has committed to make its default pension funds carbon net zero by 2050, and to half carbon emissions between 2019 and 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Tim Orton, Aegon's managing director for investment solutions, said that Aegon UK is "setting the standard" when it comes to sustainable index investing in a workplace default fund.

"Enhancing the ESG credentials and overall exposure in our Aegon Workplace Default fund, and others, is a significant step for Aegon UK as we move closer to achieving our net-zero commitments for default funds and aligning to the Paris climate accords. The progress we have made in this area also demonstrates our commitment to manage the risks associated with climate change," Orton said.

"Around 90% of scheme assets are often invested in passive default funds and therefore we have a responsibility to ensure our investment actions are meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

Aegon AM expands responsible investment team with triple hire

The transition of £3bn of assets into the new fund range is expected to be completed in Summer 2022, meaning that Aegon UK will have transitioned an estimated £15bn into ESG strategies across its range of default funds over the past three years.

Sarah Melvin, head of UK at BlackRock, added that the new range will help pension savers incorporate sustainable considerations into their retirement portfolios "as they look to secure their financial futures".

The ongoing charges that apply to the iShares index funds range from 0.05% to 0.19%.