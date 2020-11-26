First Sentier eyes 'remedial action' on poor value funds

First Sentier Investors is "considering the necessary remedial action" for its funds that demonstrated value failures in the firm’s first Assessment of Value (AoV) report.

The AoV, published today, found 20 of its 23 vehicles are offering value to investors, while action is required to rectify issues with the First Sentier Asian Property Securities, Diversified Growth and Emerging Market Bond funds.

Taking into account each sub-fund and share class in the context of "synergies…that add long-term value", infrastructure, and "approach, values, investment philosophy and processes", the AoV graded funds on a red, amber and green rating system.

First Sentier Asian Property Securities was the only fund to receive a ‘red' rating, meaning there are "value concerns" and First Sentier "are currently considering [its] options for addressing them".

The fund received a red rating in terms of comparable market rates and economies of scale, while it received an amber rating for performance, costs and classes of units.

Managed by Stephen Hayes, the £8m AUM fund charges an Annual Management Charge of 0.75%, according to FE fundinfo.

It is down 12.2% over one year to 25 November, and has returned 1.6% and 33.8% over three and five years respectively. Peers in the IA Property Other sector have averaged a decline of 7.2% over one year, and a positive return of 7.8% and 25.1% over three and five years respectively.

First Sentier Diversified Growth received an amber rating, meaning there are "opportunities for improvement", with an amber grade awarded for performance and a half-amber, half-red rating for economies of scale.

Managed by Andrew Harman, the £23m AUM fund is a fourth quartile performer over one and three years the IA Flexible Investment sector.

First Sentier Emerging Market Bond received an amber rating for comparable market rates, economies of scale and classes of units.

Managed by Bilal Khan since 2019, the £41m AUM fund charges an OCF of 0.93%. It is a second quartile performer in the IA Global EM Bonds - Hard Currency sector over one year, and fourth quartile over three and five years.

Fund managers' AoVs will save investors over £30m - reports

Commenting on the findings of the AoV, managing director for EMEA and global director of corporate development at First Sentier Investors Chris Turpin said that while the firm was "pleased with the overall outcome" of the report, it recognises there are changes to be made.

He added: "[First Sentier takes] the results seriously and are considering the necessary remedial action to reconcile for the small percentage of funds that received substandard scoring during this exercise.

"We have always believed that fairness to all investors is a key principle and core to our value of stewardship.

"At First Sentier Investors, we have always placed value for investors at the core of our business operations and investment decisions."