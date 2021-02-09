BoE governor Bailey 'quite angry' at some findings in the report on LCF scandal - reports

The governor of the Bank of England said he was "quite angry" at the suggestion he was among executives to ask to have his name removed from a report on the London Capital and Finance (LCF) scandal and that he took responsibility for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Speaking to MPs at a Treasury Select Committee session yesterday (8 February), the former chief executive of the FCA was responding to questions about the regulator's response to LCF, given that he was chief executive up until March 2020.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Bailey said: "I take responsibility for all of the FCA. There's no question about that.

"I don't want to in any sense suggest I'm not responsible for everything that happened at the FCA."

LCF offered unregulated investment products called mini-bonds to retail investors until its collapse in January 2019.

But Bailey said that he disagreed with Elizabeth Gloster, who authored a report into the collapse of LCF and appeared before the Committee last week, and in particular her view that he did not want to be named in the report.

According to the BBC, he said: "I am probably sounding quite angry now, and I am."

"She sort of suggested to you that if only we had told the staff to pull their socks up, the problem would have gone away.

"She even at one point in the report suggested that maybe it was a mistake to do the programmes of change, which I just fundamentally disagree with."

During the session, Conservative MP for Kensington Felicity Buchan asked: "As you sit now here today and obviously you've now left the FCA, if there's one thing you could have done differently, what would that have been to do?"

Bailey said: "Straightforwardly, I would have wished that we could have saved the bondholders the suffering that they've had. There's no question about it. That's why I structured my apology as I did."

The next Treasury Select Committee session on the LCF scandal is with Nikhil Rathi, who was appointed chief executive of the FCA in October 2020.

The FCA's executive director of supervision Megan Butler and Jonathan Davidson, currently executive director of supervision, retail and authorisations at the regulator will appear at the LCF session on 24 March.