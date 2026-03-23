Markets 'taken on a wild ride' as investor sentiment swings on US-Iran volatility

Gilts ‘under heavy pressure’

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

Investors are being urged to respond “only to verified facts” in the face of further Middle East volatility, with equity and bond markets experiencing wild swings today (23 March).

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