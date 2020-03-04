Global
Market Movers Blog: FTSE 100 falls over 4% on news of first UK coronavirus death
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Investment managers must be unusually attentive to politics
A return to safe-haven stocks
Can central banks keep fending off a global downturn?
The world’s economies are at different stages in the business cycle.
HSBC GAM hires fixed income manager from BlackRock
Shamil Pankhania joins from BlackRock
Invesco's Taylor: The importance of using currency in portfolios
The US dollar has performed well, up more than 7% since the end of 2017, and continues to enjoy a number of supports.
Polarised global markets are throwing up contrarian opportunities
Are stockmarkets in a bubble or a recession? Well, arguably it is both.
Why it is no time for 'quick decisions' amid growing recession expectations
Market data is pointing towards a general increase in expectations of a recession in the next 12 to 18 months.
Is every recession precursor 'bubbling to the surface'?
Now a well-chronicled global incident, on 9 March 2009 the S&P 500 index suffered the worst decline in value since the Great Depression.
How to invest in a market 'driven by expectation'
Part of the June equity market rally was driven by growing investor expectation of a July rate cut in the US, which we believe is overdone.
Quaero's Monaco unveils 'active deselection' approach for Global Equity fund
Adopting behavioural finance approach
Trade war: What will bring an end to retaliatory tariffs?
In the first half of 2019, the uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policy and US-China trade negotiations affected the outlook for all asset classes including global small-cap stocks.
Identifying the structural growth opportunities in the clean economy
Widespread signs of global growth slowdown
The new 'cold war': Economics, tariffs and technology
Global macroeconomic indicators have undoubtedly become softer, as the US nears full employment and Europe's manufacturing sector continues to suffer from the effects of weaker trade with China.
Investing amid ongoing global economic concerns
Having spoken to numerous market participants, we discern a number of areas of current concern.
Artemis grows fixed income team with new appointment
Bond fund range set to grow
Why Tesla will lose its lead
Investors are often drawn toward the 'next big thing' and the allure of rapid growth that comes along with it.
BMO GAM hires global head of alternatives for new offering
Stewart Bennett to join next month
Carmignac launches global credit fund
Managed by Verlé and Deneuville
Unigestion CEO Frick: We want to be in the small but specialised camp of asset managers
What does it take to stand out from the crowd?
Is another global credit crisis looming?
Current affairs, not debt, could be the main trigger
Aviva Investors appoints ESG research head
New co-heads of credit research
Fidelity launches Select ETF
18 ETFs picked
Is the US/China trade truce in jeopardy?
China won't give in to excessive demands