Iran uncertainty drives DIY investors to increase energy and tech exposure

Airlines, luxury and oils trimmed

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Over four in ten DIY investors have looked to increase their exposure to energy and technology amid concerns about the inflationary impact of the conflict in the Middle East.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

'Worrisome' UK GDP figures weigh on slumping FTSE 100

Mercer UK promotes Phil Parkinson to CEO

More on Commodities

Iran uncertainty drives DIY investors to increase energy and tech exposure
Commodities

Iran uncertainty drives DIY investors to increase energy and tech exposure

Airlines, luxury and oils trimmed

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 13 March 2026 • 2 min read
Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022
Commodities

Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022

Middle East conflict intensifies

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 March 2026 • 2 min read
Fund managers search for hedges against precious metals as prices rally again
Commodities

Fund managers search for hedges against precious metals as prices rally again

Gold and silver surge

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 February 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot