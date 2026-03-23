BlackRock's Larry Fink warns AI could widen 'K-shaped' economy

Annual investor letter

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Disparities between rich and poor and companies that succeed or fail could be set to widen, BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink, said.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Starmer to chair Cobra meeting to discuss impact of Iran on UK economy

UK government borrowing surges to £14.3bn in February

More on Technology

Comgest's Franz Weis: Investing in the age of distraction
Technology

Comgest's Franz Weis: Investing in the age of distraction

AI impact

Franz Weis
clock 20 March 2026 • 4 min read
D2 Legal Technology's Simon Maharaj: Questions for fund managers as tokenisation momentum builds
Technology

D2 Legal Technology's Simon Maharaj: Questions for fund managers as tokenisation momentum builds

'Careful design critical'

Simon Maharaj
clock 13 March 2026 • 4 min read
Tokenisation the 'next leap forward' as AI adoption becomes widespread
Technology

Tokenisation the 'next leap forward' as AI adoption becomes widespread

Greatest business impact

Alex Sebastian
clock 05 March 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot