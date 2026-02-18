Global, cautious, resilient

Inflation concerns, geopolitical tensions and interest rate uncertainty means many investors are exploring their equity exposure, especially those approaching or in retirement.

In their search for lower volatility, investors do not want to forgo global equity exposure in companies like Amazon, TSMC and Spotify. Can the two elements be combined?

In Investment Week's latest content hub, we explore Baillie Gifford's established Managed strategy and how it is addressing current economic challenges through its newly launched Cautious Managed Fund - a lower-risk version of its 38-year-old flagship portfolio.

Discover how the original and cautious versions of the strategy use identical underlying investments but adjust the balance to offer investors a new approach to low-risk global exposure.