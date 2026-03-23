EWI chair slams FCA for 'missing the central issue' on Saba

'These are not arguments against activism'

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

The chair of Baillie Gifford’s Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI) has criticised the Financial Conduct Authority’s response to complaints about the way activist hedge fund Saba Capital has conducted its campaigns within the sector.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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