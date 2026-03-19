Bank of England votes unanimously to leave rates unchanged at 3.75%

Widely anticipated by market

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has opted to hold interest rates at 3.75% amid inflationary concerns caused by increased geopolitical uncertainty.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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