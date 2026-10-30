Market Movers blog: Investor fears wipe $3trn from tech-heavy Nasdaq in October

Latest news and analysis

clock • 1 min read

In this live blog, Investment Week collates all the breaking market news, analysis and opinion on equity, bond and currencies, as well as the impact of regulation, economics and key market figures.

Related Topics

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: Investor fears wipe $3trn from tech-heavy Nasdaq in October
Markets

Market Movers blog: Investor fears wipe $3trn from tech-heavy Nasdaq in October

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 30 October 2026 • 1 min read
Aberdeen UK Smaller Companies Growth trust reports 'disappointing' stock specific performance
Markets

Aberdeen UK Smaller Companies Growth trust reports 'disappointing' stock specific performance

JUGI merger incoming

Robin Amos
clock 22 October 2026 • 2 min read
Fund managers up allocation to bonds after sell-off as they price in Fed hold in October
Markets

Fund managers up allocation to bonds after sell-off as they price in Fed hold in October

BofA global fund manager survey

Robin Amos
clock 14 October 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot