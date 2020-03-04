Donald Trump
Market Movers Blog: FTSE 100 falls over 4% on news of first UK coronavirus death
John Redwood: Why a repeat of the 2019 share price 'surge' is unlikely
The US stockmarket has been hitting new highs. It is election year, so investors are often looking on the bright side.
Multi-managers pile into UK equities at highest allocation since Brexit referendum
2019 General Election result also key factor
IW's 25th anniversary: Hold the front page! Former editors' reflections
Ex-editors recall their most memorable moments
M&G's Leaviss on the market trends to look out for
Which will evolve and which will wither?
US removes 'currency manipulator' label from China
Ahead of 'phase one' agreement
Experts urge investors not to reposition portfolios in wake of 'inferno' Iran-US crisis
Oil and gas stocks rise amid escalating tensions
EM 2020 outlook: 'Impulsive' Trump and other macro woes to persist
But growth and sentiment set to improve
How will UK election and US trade deal affect global bonds?
Favouring US Treasuries over UK gilts
UBS US Growth slashes healthcare ahead of 2020 US election
Fear of regulation main driver behind cut in exposure
Thanksgiving: Will investors feast on further returns from US equities?
Six managers give their views
Why US real estate remains attractive amid a 'mixed' economic picture
North American equity markets have rewarded investors in 2019 and are at or near all-time highs.
US and emerging market equities: The race to the top
How have stocks performed over 2019?
Renminbi rallies as US considers dropping some China tariffs
Past the RMB7 per dollar mark
Global growth pick-up key to higher bond yields
Global manufacturing continues to contract as trade falters. The Trump administration’s attempts to overhaul trade agreements are cooling sentiment and raising global uncertainty.
The US 'political football' investors need to take a look at
An adage of equity investing during a US presidential election cycle is 'avoid healthcare'.
Matthews Asia: Trade war will not dampen 'world's best consumer story'
China capable of 'mitigating impacts of broader dispute'
Investment Conundrums: Aegon's Van den Heuvel on why 'Janus-faced' economic outlook means equity upside is limited
Having a diversified portfolio could soften blows in volatile market
What is the trade war costing?
As the trade war rumbles on, presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping need to agree on a trade deal, as both economies are weakening.
Polarised global markets are throwing up contrarian opportunities
Are stockmarkets in a bubble or a recession? Well, arguably it is both.
Polar Capital: Healthcare headwinds short term in the US
Overweight healthcare equipment
Hermes' Lundie favours 'the higher end of high yield' on Unconstrained Credit fund
Taking subordination risk in investment grade companies
Trade wars: A pause or is the end in sight?
How history can provide answers to today's tariff stand-off
'No guts!': Fed disappoints Trump with 25bps rate cut
Seven of ten FOMC members vote for small cut