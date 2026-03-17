Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Oil and gas shock reveals sector's strongest players

Strait of Hormuz closed

clock • 4 min read

In the 12 months preceding the launch of US/Israel-led Operation Epic Fury on Iran, oil prices had been following a broadly downward trajectory.

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