Charles Stanley Direct
ISAs, SIPPs and JISAs for self-directed investors
Charles Stanley is a UK investment management company. It was established in 1792 and is one of the oldest firms on the London Stock Exchange.
Charles Stanley Group provides investment and wealth management services to private clients, charities and smaller institutions. Products offered include stocks and shares ISAs, SIPPs, JISAs, investment accounts and discretionary and advisory services.
Charles Stanley is also a signatory to the Women in Finance Charter, the government-led initiative designed to encourage gender balance at all levels across financial services firms.
John Redwood: Why a repeat of the 2019 share price 'surge' is unlikely
The US stockmarket has been hitting new highs. It is election year, so investors are often looking on the bright side.
John Redwood on a 'pioneering' Japan
Steady progress in growing per capita income
Revealed: Winners of the Gold Standard Awards 2019
Honouring higher standards in UK financial services
Update: Charles Stanley restructure will 'almost certainly' lead to more job cuts
Following announcement of restructuring
Charles Stanley's John Redwood: The truth behind lowly-valued Asian markets
Japan favourable to China
Charles Stanley poaches Standard Life Wealth's Hippolite to lead sales drive
Reporting to Steve Hill
Charles Stanley buys Leeds-based Middleton Croft
All managers will move to Charles Stanley
The Big Question: How do funds make their way onto selectors' buylists?
Managers reveal their stockpicking secrets
Charles Stanley boosts intermediary sales team with latest hire
Covering South East
Charles Stanley CEO on the use of segregated mandates
Retail assets in segregated mandates expected to reach £180bn by end 2020
Charles Stanley restructure to cost £10m
Annual results
Charles Stanley investment head departs
Due to leave on 31 May
Three top Charles Stanley executives' jobs at risk amid major restructure
Wheatley, Aldous and Teper's roles in danger
Quilter Cheviot continues hiring spree with four new appointments
Made ten hires since start of 2019
Is it time to revisit structured products?
Following years of strong returns
Profit forecasts of asset and wealth managers fall by up to 39%
Peel Hunt research
John Redwood knighted in New Year's Honours list
Alongside 20 others
Charles Stanley CEO: 'There will be a sharp decline in demand for advisory managers'
Not something clients want
Charles Stanley to expand sales team with group head of distribution appointment
FUMA up despite outflows
Hawksmoor poaches Brooks Macdonald director; Scott to step back from manager role
Scott will focus on advisory
John Redwood: The war of words in the EU
Tit-for-tat rhetoric doing little to ease tensions within bloc
Managers remember Lehmans 10 years on: 'It was a lesson in fighting fear and your instincts'
Experts' experiences and lessons learned
Charles Stanley Direct hikes platform fee to cope with pace of digital change
Rise to come in next month