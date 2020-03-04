Charles Stanley Direct

ISAs, SIPPs and JISAs for self-directed investors

Charles Stanley is a UK investment management company. It was established in 1792 and is one of the oldest firms on the London Stock Exchange.

Charles Stanley Group provides investment and wealth management services to private clients, charities and smaller institutions. Products offered include stocks and shares ISAs, SIPPs, JISAs, investment accounts and discretionary and advisory services.

Charles Stanley is also a signatory to the Women in Finance Charter, the government-led initiative designed to encourage gender balance at all levels across financial services firms.