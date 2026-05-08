FCA receives 210 whistleblower complaints over Consumer Duty in Q1 2026

Closed 265 cases

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The number of new whistleblowing reports filed with the Financial Conduct Authority jumped to 355 in the first quarter of 2026, according to figures released by the regulator today (8 May).

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