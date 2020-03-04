global markets
A quant's response to the Covid-19 market sell-off: Buy equities now
Taking a risk on purchasing stocks during global epidemic
Market Movers Blog: FTSE 100 falls over 4% on news of first UK coronavirus death
Latest news and analysis
Coronavirus fears drive £1.6bn of equity fund outflows in one week
Global equity funds saw worst week on record
The funds hit by the coronavirus sell-off
UK, US and energy funds suffer
Odey's Tim Bond: Coronavirus optimism is reminiscent of the Global Financial Crisis
Investors and policymakers not prepared for Covid-19 economic damage
In what ways will the 2020s look different for investors?
2019 marked the end of a strong decade for financial markets and a year that punctuates many of the same themes of the decade: US equities outperforming international equities, growth outperforming value and ongoing historically low global interest rates....
IW's 25th anniversary: How have key sectors grown in the past 25 years?
A whistle-stop review of the main industry events
Franklin Templeton owner confirms £1.1trn Legg Mason tie-up
Legg Mason to be valued at $50 per share
New year, old problems: The macro outlook for 2020
Heightened volatility here to stay
Coronavirus contagion concerns: Unknown territory
Difficult to predict impact on global growth
Martin Gilbert: Will this decade be more of a whimper than a roar?
What investors need to add to their checklists for the next 10 years
Coronavirus: A 'true black swan in the making' or a 'tactical opportunity'?
Counting the potential cost of the outbreak
Evenlode's ten dividend picks for 2020
Two stocks kicked out
The decade of the Twenties: Why long-term stockmarket returns should 'reassure investors'
The current macroeconomic backdrop is a good opportunity for us to be reminded of the difference between 'signal' and 'noise'.
Investment managers must be unusually attentive to politics
A return to safe-haven stocks
Will equities climb a wall of worry in 2020?
'Train is not going off the tracks'
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions
Return of big banks and the end of austerity?
Investment trusts outperform sister funds over 75% of the time - AJ Bell
'Alarming' performance differential
Amundi to acquire Banco Sabadell asset management arm for €430m
Ten-year distribution partnership
M&G's Leaviss on the market trends to look out for
Which will evolve and which will wither?
Preparing for the volatility 'bonfire' ahead
We continue to expect volatility in financial markets to rise substantially at some point.
US removes 'currency manipulator' label from China
Ahead of 'phase one' agreement
Investment Association to split IA Global Emerging Markets Bond sector
Three new sectors from 1 January