Iran
FX market volatility: What will happen in 2020?
2019 was marked by US dollar appreciation
Experts urge investors not to reposition portfolios in wake of 'inferno' Iran-US crisis
Oil and gas stocks rise amid escalating tensions
The opportunities in the Gulf markets
Saudi Arabia's successful 'Future Investment Initiative' ('Davos in the desert') last month and the much-anticipated listing of Aramco have reminded us of the potential of the Gulf region for investors.
Geopolitical risks are rising - but oil markets dismiss them
Too much focus on isolated events
Is now the right time to invest in equities?
Given the constant focus on what might cause equities to fall and whether now is the right time to invest, it is helpful to remember equities as an asset class have historically been more likely to deliver positive returns in any given 12-month period...
Ashburton's Robinson: 'Blizzard' of supply issues could push oil prices beyond $120
Rhetoric will not halt rise in prices
Justin Onuekwusi: Into our Multi-Asset World Cup knockout stages
'Round of 16’ and quarter-finals
2018 World Cup: Which team wins the World Cup of GDP?
Knockout contest by measuring each country's growth forecast
Could we see the return of $100 oil prices this year?
Up 75% since lows seen in June 2017
Oil price jumps to 2014 highs as Trump abandons Iran nuclear deal
Up 2.8% to $77 a barrel
Gallery: What will frontier markets look like in 2020?
Gallery of emerging markets of the future
Oil price spikes 8% as OPEC agrees production cut
Brent trading above $50 a barrel
Guinness AM: Sentiment hit but oil market is rebalancing without Doha
Significant meeting means limited oil price downside
Guinness's Waghorn: Iran's entry to the oil market will extend price volatility
Could change OPEC sentiment
Second Iran fund launches for UK investors
Sanctions lifted after 36 years
Q&A: What will lifting of Iranian sanctions mean for investors?
Positive development for the frontier market
Charlemagne launches Iran fund after sanctions lifted
Joint venture with Turquoise Partners
Global markets braced for fresh hit as Iran sanctions lifted
Concerns about oil prices
Risk of 'snap-back' on sanctions for investors in Iran
Follows lifting of sanctions in summer
Iran: How managers are exploiting 'mismatch between perception and reality'
How managers are exploiting 'mismatch between perception and reality'
How to harness the 'huge potential' of resurgent Iran
Oliver Bell, manager of T. Rowe Price's Middle East & Africa Equity and Frontier Markets Equity funds, explores the myriad investment opportunities open to the West following the landmark nuclear deal.