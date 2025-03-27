The Big Interview: Saba Capital's founder Boaz Weinstein says he's not going anywhere

Having gone zero for seven in his first round of activism against the UK's investment trust sector, others in his position may have retreated. However, Saba's founder and chief investment officer is back in London and remains resolute. Saba 'has done a good job in shaking up the industry' but Plan B is 'a reactionary position' He's here to meet with some of "the Miserable Seven" boards and two trusts from his new 'Plan B' agenda. "I get things wrong constantly, but I think there's some people who emotionally can't handle it," Weinstein says over a morning espresso and croiss...