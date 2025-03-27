7IM CIO Martyn Surguy departs amid firm's strategic review

In the role since 2018

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

7IM’s longstanding CIO Martyn Surguy is leaving the company amid a wider strategic review.

Surguy has served as CIO for since 2018, with a spokesperson for the company confirming this is part of its ongoing strategic review "to align with our ambitious growth plans". 7IM's Ben Kumar: The debate around the passive pendulum swinging too far "We felt it was the right time to transition to a new investment leadership team," the spokesperson said. "The strong team Martyn built will now lead our investment function into its next chapter." Surguy joined 7IM from Credit Suisse where he was managing director for four years. Prior to which he was the CIO for EMEA at Morgan Stanley...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
