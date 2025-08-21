Reeves urged to replace 'not fit for purpose' OBR

New Economics Foundation report

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) requires “wholesale reform” to transform UK fiscal policy for the better, a think tank has said.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

ONS 'urgently' needs to fix data quality issues for fear of impacting BoE rates calls

Apax Global Alpha take-private deal sparks rethink for PE investment trusts

More on Economics

Reeves urged to replace 'not fit for purpose' OBR
Economics

Reeves urged to replace 'not fit for purpose' OBR

New Economics Foundation report

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 21 August 2025 • 2 min read
ONS 'urgently' needs to fix data quality issues for fear of impacting BoE rates calls
Economics

ONS 'urgently' needs to fix data quality issues for fear of impacting BoE rates calls

Delayed until 5 September

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 20 August 2025 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: Finding a way forward in the face of tariff fatigue
Economics

Friday Briefing: Finding a way forward in the face of tariff fatigue

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 August 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot