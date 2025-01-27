Hedge funds line up short positions against Saba holdings in UK trust tussle

Brookdale and Eisler Capital shorts

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Two hedge funds run respectively by a former Goldman Sachs partner and a prominent Boston economist have positioned themselves against the Manhattan-headquartered activist investor Saba Capital, which has attempted to oust the boards of seven UK investment trusts.

According to filings with the Financial Conduct Authority, a hedge fund named Brookdale International Partners has built up short positions against Herald investment trust (HRI), which recently defeated all eight of Saba's resolutions in a general meeting last week (22 January), and Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI), another of the seven Saba targets.  Joining Brookdale's bet against Herald is Eisler Capital, which took a 0.5% short position out on HRI earlier in January.  Saba shows no signs of stopping despite Herald defeat as 'the battle is still far from over' The shor...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Evelyn Partners sells ACD business to Thesis

Schroders becomes first adopter of all four SDR labels

More on Investment Trusts

Record numbers of Hargreaves Lansdown clients vote in Saba investment trust saga
Investment Trusts

Record numbers of Hargreaves Lansdown clients vote in Saba investment trust saga

Over 40% turnout for Herald

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 January 2025 • 2 min read
Hedge funds line up short positions against Saba holdings in UK trust tussle
Investment Trusts

Hedge funds line up short positions against Saba holdings in UK trust tussle

Brookdale and Eisler Capital shorts

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 January 2025 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: The week of American (uber)action
Investment Trusts

Friday Briefing: The week of American (uber)action

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 January 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot