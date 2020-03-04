Investment Trust
Polar Capital Global Financials trust to cut fees as it extends life cycle
No longer fixed life structure
Henderson European Focus Trust board names co-manager for John Bennett
Tom O'Hara joined Janus Henderson in 2018
An active year for trust boards
Woodford drama proves independent oversight is necessary
Darwall offers apology for Wirecard after 'disappointing' share price performance
'We won't have such a big holding in an individual stock again'
Ruffer co-founder becomes chair of ICG Enterprise Trust
Jane Tufnell takes on new role
Investment company secondary fundraising hits record level in 2019
All-time high £6.9bn raised
Partner Insight: Why are investment trust industry assets growing?
We asked Paul Niven of F&C Investment Trust – the world’s oldest collective investment scheme – about the advantages of the trust structure and the art of late-cycle gearing
UK equities tipped as top performer for 2020 in AIC fund manager poll
Low interest rates cause for optimism
ASI's Dragon trust rebrands with new portfolio manager
Pruksa Iamthongthong added to Asia Dragon trust
Schroders to take over Woodford Patient Capital Trust by year-end
Team-based approach
The Big Question: Funds for the faint-hearted
Eight products that will withstand risk
Schroder Japan Growth trust makes changes to fees
Charging fees based on net, not gross assets
Baillie Gifford to take over European IT from Edinburgh Partners
The board of the European Investment Trust (EIT) will part ways with incumbent investment manager Edinburgh Partners citing performance concerns, as Baillie Gifford is named successor.
Woodford's role on WPCT remains uncertain
Trust's share price has halved
BMO Commercial Property Trust enters UK REIT regime
Managers warn of 'muted' performance in short to medium term
Investec Wealth & Investment slams Gabelli Value Plus board
Not 'acting proactively on behalf of shareholders'
Woodford Patient Capital booted out of FTSE 250
Trust ejected nearly a year after re-entry
Alliance Trust adds active global equity manager to stockpickers
Brings number of stockpickers to nine.
Industry Voice: Good governance - a key differentiator
Good governance of multi-asset portfolios is increasingly important. However, the complexity of the process is increasing. Ciaran Mulligan, Head of Investment Manager Oversight at M&GPrudential Treasury and Investment Office, shares his views on how quantitative...
Schroders Asia Pacific trust cuts annual fee
Blended fee down to 0.79%
BMO completes F&C rebrand with property trusts
Last products to change name
British Empire trust rebrands as AVI Global
Name 'more accurately reflects' the trust's activities
AIC reveals details of trust sector overhaul following strategic review
13 new sector added and 15 renamed
Lord Rothschild to step down as RIT chair in September
Will remain as president