Saba saga 'should come as no surprise' and serves as 'a wakeup call to boards' no matter the outcome

Founded in 2009, the Manhattan hedge fund Saba Capital, created and still led by Boaz Weinstein, is renowned for its highly activist shareholder measures. Saba has a long history of building up positions in close-ended investment vehicles, according to experts. This reputation has "definitely been at the forefront of the minds of boards, particularly the ones [Saba] has been building up big stakes in in recent months", according to Emma Bird, head of investment trust research at Winterflood Securities. Baillie Gifford trusts slams Saba for wanting to make 'self-serving and destruc...