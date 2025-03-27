Evelyn Partners posts near 12% earnings boost as AUM reaches record high

AUM at £63bn

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

Evelyn Partners has reported an 11.8% increase in annual earnings from its wealth management business as it prepares to jettison its professional services and funds solutions businesses.

The firm's adjusted EBITDA, which it uses as its key measure for cash profitability, increased from £155.9m in 2023 to £174.3m at the end of 2024, according to its annual results released today (27 March). Evelyn Partners reports 'all-time-high' AUM of £63bn According to the fourth quarter results, assets under management reached an all-time-high of £63bn in December 2024 on the back of inflows and rising markets. The net new money growth rate fell from 5.8% in 2023 to 2.2% in 2024 with net flows of £1.3bn in 2024. Back in November 2024, the company agreed to sell its profession...

