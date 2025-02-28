Saba 'has done a good job in shaking up the industry' but Plan B is 'a reactionary position'

Earlier in February, with six out of six vote losses under its belt and an admittance from the hedge fund's founder and chief investment officer Boaz Weinstein that "we are for sure going to lose" the seventh, Saba launched a fresh round of investment trust-focused activism. Plan B Saba's self-proclaimed ‘Plan B' put forward proposals at four UK investment trusts to transition them into open-ended funds in order to "give shareholders the opportunity to receive long-overdue liquidity at net asset value". Saba agrees to withdraw general meeting requisition at Middlefield Canadian In...