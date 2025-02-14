Saba suffers seventh defeat as Edinburgh Worldwide shareholders back board continuity

In the seventh general meeting of Saba's ‘Plan A', EWI shareholders voted today (14 February) by 63.8% to 36.2% in favour of continuation of the incumbent board. The general meeting also saw a turnout of 64.7% of shareholders, according to a stock exchange notice. Saba Capital launches next round of trust activism targeting transitions to open-ended structure Following the result, chair Jonathan Simpson-Dent said: "Edinburgh Worldwide's shareholders have spoken: they have rejected Saba Capital's proposal for a fundamentally different strategy based on fundamentally different princ...